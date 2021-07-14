Gulf country imposes entry ban for passengers from 16 countries

Manama: Bahrain has imposed an entry ban on passengers from 16 countries. As per the new order issued by the authorities, all passengers coming from 16 countries and who have transited through any of those countries at any point in the preceding 14 days will not be allowed to enter Bahrain. Only Bahraini citizens and residence visa holders are exempted from this.

‘The Civil Aviation Affairs has updated travel regulations, expanding the number of Red List countries, in line with directives issued by the Government Executive Committee after a review of the latest recommendations of the National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (Covid-19),’ said the statement issued by CAA.

Red List countries:

>Republic of Mozambique

>Republic of the Union of Myanmar

>Republic of Zimbabwe

>People’s Republic of Mongolia

>Republic of Namibia

>The United States of Mexico

>The Republic of Tunisia

>The Islamic Republic of Iran

>The Republic of South Africa

>The Republic of Indonesia

>The Republic of Iraq

>The Republic of the Philippines

>The Republic of Panama

>The Kingdom of Malaysia

>The Republic of Uganda

>The Dominican Republic

Existing countries:

>The Republic of India

>The Republic of Islamic Pakistan

>Socialist Democratic Republic of Sri Lanka

>People’s Republic of Bangladesh

>Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal

>Socialist Republic of Vietnam