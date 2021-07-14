I haven’t seen my dad, I don’t allow his photos at home: Bharti Singh on losing her father at two

Bharti Singh, a stand-up comedian, is recognized for her comedic timing and one-liners. But few people are aware of her other side. She recently broke down on Maniesh Paul’s podcast, mourning her late father and memories linked with him.

Speaking about the same, Bharti Singh said, ‘In my life, I just have my mother. I don’t have a father. When I was just two years old, he passed away. I haven’t even seen him, Maniesh. I don’t even have photos of my father in my house. I don’t allow anyone to put them up.’

She continued: ‘My sister has seen my father’s love and my brother, but not me. But Maniesh, I didn’t even get love from my brother in my house, because everyone’s busy with their own work. But now, the love I get from my husband (Haarsh Limbachiyaa) has made me realise how a man is supposed to care.’

Also Read: Come clean on your religious beliefs – Netizens question Sara Ali Khan

Sharing the promo of the interview on Instagram, Maniesh Paul added: ‘I always like walking in the rains…because no one can see me crying- Charlie Chaplin. The people who make you laugh are very deep…they hide their wounds…and such is @bharti.laughterqueen the laughter queen…she has been through a lot and I am so happy that she shared it with me.’

Bharti revealed that she lost her father when she was young and that it was only after meeting her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, that she learned about man’s love. On December 3, 2017, Bharti Singh married her longtime boyfriend Haarsh Limbachiyaa in Goa. Several television personalities were present for the adorable couple’s star-studded wedding and celebration.