Karnataka SSLC 2021: Examinees to get free rides in Government buses

Bengaluru: The SSLC or Class 10 examination in Karnataka will be held on time from July 19 to 22. The Karnataka government has promised free travel in State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses for students taking the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations in 2021, in response to their requirements.

According to the directive, the students can freely reach the test centre and return to their hometowns and villages. The KSRTC authorities have been instructed to make stops wherever they are needed to ensure that students get to their examination centres on time.

Students who are taking examinations are required to bring their hall tickets, said Shivayogi Kalasad, KSRTC Managing Director.

Candidates can get their admit cards through the sslc.karnataka.gov.in website.