Kerala travelogue maker to be India’s first space tourist aboard Virgin Galactic

Kerala: Santosh George Kulangara, a Kerala-based traveller, saw his dreams of exploring space come true when Virgin Galactic’s first passenger mission took off.

Kulangara, the first Indian space tourist chosen by Virgin Galactic, stated that now the firm has received the necessary licences to go to space and the first carrier has taken off, tourist preparations should begin shortly.

He was chosen for the mission after undergoing extensive preparation, which included zero-gravity training at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. More training is anticipated to begin soon. He also documented his early training sessions in a travelogue. He stated that the flight schedule is provisional.

Santosh George Kulangara is a native of Marangattuppilly in the Kottayam district and is noted for his travelogues. He has been to over 130 countries and is the founder of the Safari Television channel, as well as the chairman of Labour India Publications.

The in-depth coverage and narrative of Kulangara’s travelogues were well-known. Kulangara, who is now around 50 years old, received numerous awards as a result of his efforts. Since 2001, his travelogue titled ‘Sancharam’ (journey) has been broadcast on television channels and in 2013, he launched Safari TV.