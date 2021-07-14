Only found in India! Messi pictured on a beedi packet goes viral

Lionel Messi, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner from Argentina, is in high spirits these days after beating Brazil to win the Copa America. Meanwhile, an image of a beedi packet featuring Messi’s face has gone popular on social media, prompting jokes that the player has finally won an endorsement in India.

The name of the beedi bundle is ‘Messi Biri,’ and it has a smiling picture of the Argentine footballer. The thin cigarette was made by Arif Bidi Factory in Dhuliyan, West Bengal, as stated on the package.

IPS officer Rupin Sharma shared the picture on Twitter with the caption, ‘Messi’s first endorsement in India.’

Needless to say, the image has delighted many individuals and provided them with ideal meme fodder. One user wrote, ‘Haha..this kind of craziness can be found in India only.’ Another commented, ‘I hope #Messi‘s agents don’t see this and claim royalty from the Bidi company. BTW, this must be a hugely popular brand in Bengal.’

‘Argentina football star Messi won the Copa America by his country and immediately got a brand to endorse. ‘Messi Biri’. Great achievement Enjoy,’ wrote another user.

People also uploaded identical images of Cristiano Ronaldo, a Portuguese footballer and Messi’s rival on beedi packages.