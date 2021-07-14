‘Reel hero’? Madras High Court not interested- Fines actor Vijay.

In the world of south films, actor Thalapathy Vijay is regarded as one of the richest stars. In 2012, it was reported that the actor had applied for an exemption from the Court for entry tax on one of his luxury vehicles imported from London. The Court, however, reportedly dismissed his plea. Thalapathy Vijay has been fined Rs 1 lakh by the Madras High Court for not paying taxes on his imported Rolls Royce car. The actor was accused of acting like a ‘reel’ hero by the Court.

In a tweet, ANI said, ‘Madras High Court criticizes Tamil actor Vijay, says reel heroes are reluctant to pay taxes. In 2012, the actor filed a writ petition seeking exemption of entry tax on his imported luxury car from England. He is fined Rs 1 lakh by the court’.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Rolls Royce car is often listed as one of his most prized possessions. The actor’s Wine-colored swanky beast was recently spotted on Chennai streets, but it was not clear whether he or someone else was driving. The car is expected to cost about Rs 6.95-7.95 crore. Here’s a video of it in action:

Thalapathy Vijay’s Master has become one of the most successful films in his career. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, who made his film debut with Vetri in 1984 as a child.