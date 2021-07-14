Shein back in India, Desi Twitter has solid memes

Desi Twitter users throughout the country are overjoyed when it was revealed that Shein would be re-launched in India on Amazon during their annual Prime Day sale, which begins at midnight on July 26 and runs until July 27. Shein occupied one of the top social media spots and was trending furiously as Twitter users shared hilarious jokes and memes.

Shein, a Chinese-based e-commerce site, was banned by the Indian government in June of last year, along with many other Chinese applications such as TikTok, following a deadly clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Ladakh.

Meanwhile, users posted meme templates from films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Hera Pheri, and Tere Naam to express their delight at Shein’s comeback to the Indian market. The majority of the amusing visuals were used to describe the ladies’ reactions to Amazon’s relaunch of Shein.

Here are some of the funniest Shein memes:

Amazon launches #shein in India

Now all girls be like? pic.twitter.com/ayoGCG4vOx — Neetu Mohan (@NeetuMohan4) July 12, 2021

SHEIN coming back to India on 27th July. #shein Girls rn : pic.twitter.com/5GVj57xkX3 — _shawarma_ (@desish0rma) July 13, 2021

#shein Pic 1 – My gf smiling at me as soon as she read news about shein

Pic 2 – Me who literally has no idea why she is smiling at me pic.twitter.com/15cenkUDWa — Just a Behrupiya (@wittyshaman) July 13, 2021

Shein, however, will be introduced as an Amazon seller rather than a distinct e-commerce site, as it was previously.

Last year, the government issued a statement claiming that the Chinese applications were involved in actions that were ‘prejudicial to India’s sovereignty, integrity, and defence.’ Taiwan has also blocked several Chinese applications, and so has Germany where Zoom is blocked.