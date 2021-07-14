South Africa riots: Child thrown from burning building

As riots erupted in South Africa’s east coast, Durban, a woman tossed her infant from a blazing building into the arms of rescuers.

Media outlets captured the moment when the woman hung the youngster off the edge of the roof before throwing him down to a group of around a half-dozen individuals.

The mother and kid were reunited, and the child was believed to be in good health.

Following the incarceration of former President Jacob Zuma for refusing to appear in court to face corruption accusations, riots erupted across South Africa. Over 1200 individuals have been detained and 72 people have been killed.

Thousands of individuals stole food, electric appliances, booze and clothing from stores in chaotic stampedes, resulting in several fatalities in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces, officials said.