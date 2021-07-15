All good roles written for old people go to Big B, we are offered junk: Sharat Saxena

Veteran actor Sharat Saxena, who recently appeared in Vidya Balan’s film ‘Sherni’, characterized the film industry as an ‘industry of young people’ in which the old are not required. In a recent interview with Rediff, Sharat stated that Amitabh Bachchan is offered all of the wonderful roles meant for mature actors, while the remaining are handed to individuals like him.

Speaking about the same, Saxena shared: ‘The film industry is an industry of young people, old people are not needed here. Unfortunately, we are not dying. We are still alive and we still want to work. You can imagine how many roles have been written for older people in this industry. All the good roles written for the elderly go to Amitabh Bachchan. Whatever scrappings are left are empty for people like me. And we mostly reject them. So the work that a person like me can do is almost zero.’

The veteran actor further stated that he strives to stay in shape to seem younger because fewer roles are created for older actors, ‘So at 71, I work two hours every day to get out of this 25-year-old. To make me look like a tough guy. I dye my hair and mustache. Black. You saw me in Sherney. I’m 71-year-old. Yes, but I have to show myself 50–55. Otherwise, I won’t get a job.’

He went on to say that while he doesn’t have to work, he isn’t made out for a ‘retired life’ and has a strong desire to be in front of the camera.