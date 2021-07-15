Church in Kanyakumari raided for running a sex racket, pastor and 6 others held

Kanyakumari: Police have arrested seven people, including four women and a pastor named Rev. Dr. Lal N S Shine Singh, for running a sex racket under the guise of a church.

Jyothi Nagar in ST Mangadu, Kanyakumari district, is home to the Federal Church of India, which is associated with the Diocese of Christ Anglican Church of India. It is said to be one of Kanyakumari’s biggest churches. The founder and president of this Church is Rev. Dr. Lal N S Shine Singh.

Police in the region got information that numerous young men and women were arriving at the Church in expensive cars on a regular basis. The Church was discovered to be operating as a brothel, with numerous women and men being caught red-handed. One of them was a 19-year-old girl whose mother pushed her into sex labour.

Seven individuals were detained, including four ladies and the preacher Shine Singh. During questioning, pastor Singh and another man called Shibin admitted to being part of a prostitution racket.

The Nithiravilai police have opened an investigation, and the perpetrators have been arrested.