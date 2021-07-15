Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: In the commodity market, the price of yellow metal remained firm. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures slipped down by 0.1% to Rs 48,265 per 10 gram. Silver futures remained unchanged at Rs. 69,480 per kilogram.

Also Read; Risk of ‘catastrophic’ coronavirus surge in Middle East, says WHO

In the international market, the price of spot gold remained steady at US dollar 1824.81. Among other precious metals, silver slipped by 0.3% to US dollar 26.16 per ounce and platinum slipped by 0.5% to US dollar 1123.83 per pounce.