Congress revamp – Old loyalist might get ‘bigger role’

In the midst of rumours about a possible Congress leadership shift, veteran party leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath met Sonia Gandhi on Thursday, sparking conjecture about a larger position for him in the party.

According to sources, Kamal Nath’s name is circulating for a greater role in the new Congress organization.

The former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh has strong links with top Congress leaders, including those who were part of a group of 23 party officials who sent a letter to interim President Sonia Gandhi last year demanding a comprehensive reform of the party.

The meeting of Kamal Nath comes ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament.

Kamal Nath met Sharad Pawar at his Delhi house recently after the NCP chairman met with several Opposition politicians amid discussions of forming a broader opposition front against the BJP.

According to sources, Congress is planning major ‘structural changes’ in the coming days. The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will convene shortly to begin the process of electing a new party president. The AICC meeting is expected to take place in August.

Sources have further stated that Kamal Nath is expected to be given a significant role in Congress. He might be named Congress’s functioning president. However, no formal confirmation has yet been received.