Eid Al Adha holidays announced in Qatar

Doha: Eid Al Adha holidays were announced in Qatar. For government employees, the holiday will begin from July 18 and will end on July 25. Regular working will resume from July 26. Holidays for employees working in the financial institutions under the Qatar Central Bank and Qatar Financial Markets Authority will be declared by Qatar Central Bank Governor.

Also Read; SC takes note of UP govt’s decision to allow ‘Kanwar Yatra’

Earlier other GCC countries had announced Eid Al Adha holidays.