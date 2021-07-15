Emergency treatment denied Ex-IRS officer dies, Health Minister seeks report

Himachal Pradesh Health Minister Dr. Rajiv Saizal has requested a report into the death of a retired Chief Commissioner of Income Tax in Kasauli on Sunday after he was reportedly denied treatment at the Military Hospital (MH), Kasauli.

The 74-year-old A K Luthra, retired Indian Revenue Service official from the 1970 batch, was at the Kasauli Club for a meeting of the management committee. He collapsed near the church after apparently having a cardiac arrest, and was taken to the MH Kasauli by several visitors. The visitors claim that Army officers turned them away from the MH, telling them to transfer the unconscious person to the adjacent Cantonment Board hospital.

Dr. Saizal, who is also the MLA from Kasauli said: ‘I have come to know about the incident. This should never have happened. At least the MH authorities should have stabilised the person even if he could not be admitted. He could have been then taken to a government facility in Dharampur. I have sought a report on this matter. We will also speak to the Army authorities so that such incidents do not happen in the future.’

Also Read: Union Minister Piyush Goyal to be new leader of House in Rajya Sabha

K C Singh, a former Indian Foreign Service Officer, brought up A K Luthra’s case on Twitter: ‘My college mate and oldest friend A K Luthra (IRS-70) died in Kasauli yesterday. There to attend Kasauli Club Committee meeting he collapsed near Military Hospital, but was refused entry being a civilian. The civil hospital had no doctor. Shouldn’t life-saving come before civil-mil?’.