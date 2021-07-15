Hand in glove with the enemy-Army man and vegetable vendor nexus with ISI revealed

Pokhran: Officials here said Wednesday that a 34-year-old man, who used to supply vegetables at the Pokhran military camp, was arrested for allegedly getting sensitive documents from an army man in return for money and handing them over to Pakistan’s ISI. Habeeb Khan, who hails from Rajasthan’s Bikaner district, was picked up on Tuesday from Pokhran by a Delhi Police crime branch team based on intelligence input.

Since the beginning of the decade, he had been supplying vegetables to the Pokhran Army base camp on a contract basis. As per official sources, the nabbed suspect obtained sensitive documents from a military official posted at the base camp and provided them to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The military official used to take money for each document that he provided. The police did not disclose further details, saying the matter is under investigation and facts are being verified.