Hong Kong influencer Sofia Cheung falls to her death while taking a waterfall selfie

Sofia Cheung, an Instagram influencer from Hong Kong, died while attempting to take a selfie at a waterfall. According to reports, the incident occurred on Saturday, when the 32-year-old social media celebrity fell into a 16-feet pool while attempting to shoot pictures at a waterfall at the Pineapple Mountain location. Her companions called 911 and brought her to the hospital, but she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Cheung had thousands of Instagram followers and was known for sharing images and videos with stunning natural backdrops such as rivers, cliffs, and mountains. A short glance at her posts reveals her passion for hiking, exploring, and other outdoor activities. Her bio, which said, ‘Life should be fun, not dumb,’ clearly indicates her high-spirited nature and dynamic personality.

Social media has been flooded with condolences messages from her fans since the news of her passing broke. Cheung’s most recent Instagram photo shows her clutching a yellow surfboard, with the caption, ‘Better days are coming. They are called: Saturday and Sunday.’ After this unfortunate event, her fans have been left heartbroken and grieving.