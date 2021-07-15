Mask up – Not on your foot but on your face! Critics slam Minister

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Minister Swami Yatishwaranand was slammed by critics on Wednesday after a picture, in which his face mask was seen hanging on the thumb of his foot went viral.

The saffron-clad minister is seen in the photo conversing with another state minister, Subodh Uniyal and other officials. Yatishwaranada’s mask is seen dangling from his foot. Surprisingly, none of the attendees wore masks during the conference.

Garima Dasauni, a member of the Uttarakhand Congress, slammed the minister while sharing the photo on her Facebook page. She wrote: ‘It shows how serious the minister and others are toward tackling the infection….they tell the people to wear the masks but do not do it themselves.’

Congress MLA from Haridwar, Qazi Nizamuddin stated: ‘The photo is proof that the BJP leaders and the saffron party ministers put the Covid 19 protocol under their feet.’

The BJP, on the other hand, tried to make light of the situation, claiming that the minister may have done it ‘inadvertently.’