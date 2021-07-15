Mass COVID testing by the health department ; Aiming 3.75% of people on Thursday, Friday

Thiruvananthapuram: In an official statement, Health Minister Veena George said the health department has released an increased testing strategy to strengthen Covid resistance by identifying the infected people quickly. On Thursday and Friday, 3.75 lakh people will undergo Covid tests.

On Thursday, 1.25 lakh people will be tested, and on Friday, 2.5 lakh people will be tested. The tests will identify the places and categories where the transmission rate remains unchanged. According to the minister, the Covid resistance will be increased after the test results are analyzed.

Covid tests will be performed on those with influenza symptoms, lung disorders, diabetes, high blood pressure, outpatients, people below 45 years of age who frequently interact with the public, and others. Samples will be sent to laboratories and mobile labs. Camps for testing will also be organized. According to a press release, those who test positive will be isolated according to the current Covid protocol.