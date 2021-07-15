Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end at record high

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices settled record high. BSE Sensex surged 255 points or 0.48% to end at 53,169. NSE Nifty settled at 15,924, higher by 70 points.

7 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth remained neutral as 1665 shares ended higher and 1571 ended lower.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee edges higher against US dollar, UAE dirham

The top gainers in the market were Larsen and Toubro, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, UPL, HDFC Bank and ITC. The top losers in the market were ONGC, Eicher Motors, Bharati Airtel, Grasim Industries, Copal India, Britannia Industries, Sun Pharma, Titan Indian Oil and NTPC.