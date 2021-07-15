Suvendu Adhikari asks SC to transfer Mamata’s election plea outside Bengal

New Delhi: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has filed a petition with the Supreme Court seeking transfer of Mamata Banerjee’s election petition challenging his win in the assembly polls from Nandigram outside West Bengal. Lawyer Kabir Bose said that the BJP leader asks for transfer of Banerjee’s plea, pending in the Calcutta High Court, outside the state.

Adhikari, a close aide of the chief minister who joined the BJP, currently holds the post of state assembly leader after defeating Banerjee by 1,956 votes during a closely contested election.

According to a senior officer, the West Bengal CID visited Adhikary’s house in Contai on Wednesday to investigate the death of his security personnel around three years ago.

Besides talking to two former colleagues of Adhikari’s ex-bodyguard, Subhabrata Chakraborty, who are still there, the CID detectives talked to the BJP leader’s younger brother Dibyendu Adhikari, he added.

Adhikari’s personal security guard allegedly shot himself dead in 2018 in a police barrack in Kanthi, in Purba Medinipur district, with a service revolver.

In the morning, the CID officers went to Contai police station to review the documents related to the police investigation. ‘We have also collected some documentation from the Contai Police Station in connection with the investigation. We have also talked to the officers there about the case,’ the officer said.

As part of their investigation, sleuths visited the barrack where Chakraborty shot himself in the face in October 2018 while using his service revolver.

Suparna Chakraborty, the wife of the security personnel, filed a new complaint with the Contai police station. She requested an investigation into her husband’s death.

Chakraborty, who was from state armed police, was a member of the Adhikari security team since he was an MP and remained a member of the team after becoming a minister in the Mamata Banerjee administration in 2015.

The reopening of the case triggered a verbal duel between the BJP and the TMC. BJP spokesman Shamik Bhattacharya told reporters in Kolkata that ‘we wonder why the case was reopened after nearly three years? At the time of the incident, Suvendu Adhikari was a powerful minister.’

These things are happening now that he has left the Trinamool Congress and joined the BJP and defeated the chief minister in Nandigram.

According to Bhattacharya, ‘We think there’s a deep conspiracy behind it. Revenge politics.’

Trinamool Congress MLA from Mahisadal and cousin of the deceased bodyguard, Tilak Chakraborty asked, ‘why was the death passed off as a suicide case? We want the truth to be told.’

‘I believe there is a deep-rooted conspiracy behind digging up an over two-year-old case. We are not afraid of any investigation.’ said Dibyendu Adhikari, the younger brother of Suvendu Adhikari.