Thought people won’t accept me: Shaheer Sheikh on playing Sushant’s character Manav in Pavitra Rishta 2

Shaheer Sheikh, who plays Manav in Pavitra Rishta 2, has revealed that his initial concern while stepping into the shoes of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was that people would ‘not accept’ him. He admitted that he wasn’t sure if he should be on the show and was also nervous.

Pavitra Rishta was a famous Zee TV show, aired from 2009 to 2011. Ankita Lokhande, who played Archana, along with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput became household names as a result of the show. It aired 1424 episodes over the course of five years. Sushant later quit the program to pursue a career in movies.

In a recent interview, Shaheer Sheikh shared: ‘A lot of people told me that are you sure you want to do this character? Because it was a legendary character of such a hit show played by Sushant Singh Rajput. People will have very high expectations from you. I was anyway not very sure if I should take up the show and after hearing all such things, I started feeling even more nervous. In fact, the first thought I had was, ‘Mujhe accept hi nahi karenge log (People will not accept me).’

Also Read: Mandira Bedi remembers husband Raj Kaushal, shares throwback pics

Pavitra Rishta 2 began filming recently. The digital series will be accessible exclusively on ZEE5 for 55 days before being made available on ALTBalaji. Nandita Mehra will helm the series, which will be scripted by Nikita Dhond, Gautam Hegde and Ritu Bhatia.