Venkatesh Prasad slams ‘Mission Ambedkar’ for Hinduphobic content

Bengaluru: Former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad, raised severe criticism against ‘Mission Ambedkar’, a Twitter handle for raising Hinduphobic content. The group has shared a tweet of NASA in which an Indian girl was seen sitting, wearing a sweater sporting NASA logo and with pictures of Hindu gods in the background. The group commented ‘After seeing this we said; Science ka naash kar diya NASA ne’.

‘Mocking her for wearing her heart on her sleeves & being a devotee. On the other hand, supporters putting Milk on Shivalinga, praying for the recovery of Prakash Ambedkar’s health, who is the grandson of the great Dr. Ambedkar. Babasaheb would have been ashamed of this handle using his name,’ tweeted Prasad in reply.