‘Your sailors will be injured’: Russia warns Britain

Moscow: Russia has warned England not to sail its warships near Crimea. Mikhail Popov, the Deputy Secretary of Security Council in Russia has issued the warning.

‘Similar actions will be thwarted with the harshest methods in future by Russia regardless of the violator’s state allegiance. We suggest our opponents think hard about whether it’s worth organizing such provocations given the capabilities of Russia’s armed forces,’ said Popov.

‘It’s not the members of the British government who will be in the ships and vessels used for provocative ends. And it’s in that context that I want to ask a question of the same Boris Johnson and Dominic Raab – what will they say to the families of the British sailors who will get hurt in the name of such ‘great’ ideas?’ said the Popov.