Clash of Titans?: US displays ‘show of strength’ for China

New York: As a strong message to China, the US administration has decided to deploy two dozen F-22 fighter jets in the western Pacific region. The fifth-generation fighter jets from Hawaii Air National Guard and Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson in Alaska will be deployed for Operation Pacific Iron 2021.

The US Air Force has a total of 180 F-22s in its fleet. And the administration has decided to send 25% of the fleet for the operation.

‘ The US is actively practicing the deployments it will make if there is a major crisis of war. The US is taking China very seriously and is developing its force posture and training its forces to be able to quickly move into position,’ said a defense analyst.