Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed in Afghanistan

Kabul: Pulitzer Prize-winning Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui was killed in Spin Boldak district in Afghanistan. He was killed while he was reporting for the Afghanistan Special Forces.
‘Deeply disturbed by the sad news of the killing of a friend, Danish Siddiqui in Kandahar last night. The Indian journalist and winner of the Pulitzer Prize was embedded with the Afghan Security forces. I met him 2 weeks ago before his departure to Kabul. Condolences to his family and Reuters.’ tweeted Farid Mamundzay, the Afghan Ambassador in India.
The Indian photojournalist won the prestigious Pulitzer Prize in 2018 for Feature Photography for documenting the Rohingya Refugee Crisis as part of the Reuters team.
Afghan Special Forces, the elite fighters are on various frontlines across the country. I tagged along with these young men for some missions. Here is what happened in Kandahar today while they were on a rescue mission after spending the whole night on a combat mission. pic.twitter.com/HMTbOOtDqN
— Danish Siddiqui (@dansiddiqui) July 13, 2021
