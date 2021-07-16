Indo-American Surgeon loses 10 family members, campaigns against vaccine misinformation

Indian-American US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy revealed that the coronavirus had killed 10 members of his family, during a White House news conference on Thursday.

At the meeting, Murthy spoke about his personal experience during the pandemic, which he attended to encourage Americans to obtain their vaccines despite low immunization rates.

‘On a personal note, it’s painful for me to know that nearly every death we are seeing now from COVID-19 could have been prevented. I say that as someone who has lost 10 family members to COVID-19 and who wishes every day that they had had the opportunity to get vaccinated,’ Dr. Murthy said.

He further said: ‘I see it as a concerned father of two small children who aren’t yet eligible for the vaccination, but I know that our children are counting on us all to be vaccinated to protect them from this virus.’

Dr. Murthy also emphasized the necessity of people getting vaccinated against the deadly virus.’ We must confront misinformation as a nation. Every one of us has the power and the responsibility to make a difference in this fight. Lives are depending on it,’ the top American doctor shared.

‘But we are not out of the woods yet. Millions of Americans are still not protected against COVID-19, and we are seeing more infections among those who are unvaccinated,’ he said.

‘During the COVID-19 pandemic, health misinformation has led people to resist wearing masks in high-risk settings. It’s led them to turn down proven treatments and to choose not to get vaccinated. This has led to avoidable illnesses and death. Simply put, health [mis]information has cost us lives,’ Dr. Murthy added.