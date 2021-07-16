Italy considers hosting Euro 2028 or the World Cup 2030, but will need to improve stadiums

Italy is considering bidding to host the 2028 European Championship or the 2030 World Cup, but will need to improve its stadiums if it wants to succeed, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) chief said on Thursday. On Sunday, Italy defeated England to win their second European Championship. Moreover, the two countries could compete to host the World Cup, which is held every four years, after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson backed the idea of the United Kingdom and Ireland hosting the 2030 finals.

‘We will evaluate an Italy candidacy for the 2028 European Championship and the World Cup of 2030, in which the centenary of the world championship is celebrated,’ FIGC president Gabriele Gravina told a news conference. ‘Let’s try for the Euros first, then we’ll think about the other one’.

Some Italian stadiums have not been updated since the 1990 World Cup, the last major soccer tournament hosted by Italy alone. ‘We must improve the conditions of the stadiums because if we do not start an investment path in infrastructure we will never be able to aspire to organise such a great event,’ Gravina said. ‘We must do things quickly. For me, we cannot go into a bid thinking that ‘we have the stadiums, but if you give me the event, I will then improve them’. That’s not how it works.’

Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, and Paraguay have announced they will make a four-way bid. Bulgaria, Greece, Serbia, and Romania say they will make a joint bid. The bidding process formally begins in 2022, with FIFA selecting the hosts in 2024.