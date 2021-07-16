DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsVideosNEWSInternationalNewsMobile Apps

Standing Tall: Chinese basketball prodigy sets internet on fire

Jul 16, 2021, 08:01 pm IST

Zhang Ziyu, a fourteen-year-old Chinese girl, became popular when a video of her playing basketball and towering above her friends went viral.

The 7-foot-4 prodigy from East China’s Shandong Province became a trending topic on Thursday, when she scored 42 points, grabbed 25 rebounds, and blocked six shots to help her team win a championship in Jingzhou.

Zhang was instantly compared to Yao Ming, a former NBA great and Chinese basketball player who stands 7-foot-6. As per the Global Times, Zhang was 5-foot-2 in the first grade and 6-foot-9 in the sixth school.

Zhang grew up in a basketball household; both of her parents were professional players, and her mother, Yu Ying, was a member of the national women’s basketball team in China.

