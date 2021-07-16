T-Series chairman Bhushan Kumar accused of raping 30-year-old woman, FIR filed

Mumbai: A complaint has been filed by Mumbai Police against the T-series managing director Bhushan Kumar, son of the late music mogul Gulshan Kumar. He is alleged of raping a woman on the promise of providing her a job.

On the basis of the 30-year-old woman’s allegation, the case was registered at D N Nagar police station in Andheri (West).

‘As per the complaint, Bhushan Kumar allegedly raped the woman on the pretext of providing a job to her in some projects of his own company. The woman said she was cheated by him and hence she approached the police,’ an official stated on Friday.

According to him, Kumar has been charged with rape, cheating and criminal intimidation. T-Series is a music record label and film production firm founded by Gulshan Kumar, widely known as the ‘Cassette King,’ who was shot dead in Andheri in 1997.