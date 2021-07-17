16 people die after drinking spurious liquor

Patna: 16 people mysteriously died in West Champaran in Bihar in the last three days. The police said that they died after drinking spurious liquor. Bihar police has detained five people in connection with the incident.

‘We have been told that around eight people died mysteriously at a village (in West Champaran) in the past two to three days. Their family members & villagers have not mentioned alcohol consumption. An FIR has been lodged and the probe is underway,’ West Champaran District Magistrate Kundan Kumar had said on Friday.

‘The investigation is underway. Officers concerned are working on it. The locals are not ready to talk about it. We are closely monitoring the situation, Bihar Deputy CM Renu Devi told news agency ANI.