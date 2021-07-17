All in the name of God! Inhuman act unfolds as bystanders watch

In the Madhya Pradesh region of Neemuch, an elderly man was severely assaulted for reportedly destroying an idol of God. After a video of the incident went viral, police filed a report.

Kamal Das, a native of Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh, has been identified as the victim. According to police, Kamal Das is mentally ill and has been living in a cremation yard for several years.

Around 7 pm on Friday, a group of youngsters circled Kamal Das at Moolchand Marg, screaming and humiliating him before attacking the unarmed victim.

As shown in the video, the barbaric act took place based on a suspicion that the victim had broken an idol at a temple. The offenders can be seen beating Kamal Das, pulling him by his hair and repeatedly striking him with a stick.

Nobody intervened or attempted to stop the youngsters from attacking Das as the crowd gathered to see the spectacle. ‘They broke his hand,’ one spectator can be heard saying.

Police have taken note of the incident based on the viral video, said Neemuch CSP Rakesh Mohan Shukla, adding, severe action would be taken against the offenders.