Back after 20 years: US reports its first monkeypox case

Texas: A rare case of human monkeypox has been identified in Texas, for the first time in nearly two decades, informed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday. The patient is a US citizen who recently returned from a trip to Nigeria.

The individual is presently being isolated in a Dallas hospital. The CDC is working with the airline, as well as state and local health authorities, to contact airline passengers and others who may have come into contact with the patient on two flights: One, departing from Laos on 8th July and arriving in Atlanta on 9th and the second flight from Atlanta to Dallas arriving on 9th itself.

The lone incidence of monkeypox, according to government officials, is no reason for concern and presents no harm to the broader population.

An outbreak of the disease, caused by the monkeypox virus, was last reported in 2003 and was traced to pet prairie dogs in the Midwest that harbored the virus.

While monkeypox can spread from person to person through respiratory droplets, the CDC stated that the chances of this happening, in this case, are low because, due to Covid-19, wearing a mask is mandatory on flights and at US airports, reducing the risk of the pathogen spreading to other passengers or travelers through respiratory fluids suspended in the air.