Breaking News: Trainer aircraft crashes in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar, no casualty

Sagar: A trainer aircraft crashed after drifting off the runway in the Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. Officials said the two occupants of the aircraft- the trainer and the trainee- are reportedly safe.

The incident occurred this afternoon at Chimes Aviation Academy in Sagar’s Dhana neighborhood.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia informed that an investigation team has been dispatched to the scene. ‘Just got the news of a crash of a Cessna aircraft (solo flight) that belonged to the Chimes Aviation Academy in Sagar, MP. Fortunately, the trainee is safe. We are rushing an investigation team to the site,’ he tweeted.

This is the second crash involving a trainer aircraft in the last 18 months. Another trainer aircraft had crashed near the airport in January 2020, killing both of its occupants.