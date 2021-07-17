City witnesses most deaths in the last 6 months due to over-speeding

Hyderabad: In the previous six months, 134 people have died in accidents in Hyderabad, with over-speeding accounting for 95 of the deaths. Pedestrians were killed in 39 collisions within the same time period.

According to statistics released by the Traffic Police from January 1 to June 30 this year, the largest number of fatal road accidents occurred in February, with 36 people killed, followed by 29 fatalities in April, 20 in March, 18 each in January and June, and 13 deaths in May.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Anil Kumar said: ‘The Traffic Police are taking all steps to prevent accidents by identifying black spots. Around 50 black spots were identified and in coordination with other agencies, rectification works were taken up to reduce accidents at those spots.’

As per the Traffic Police, 95 people were killed in accidents caused by speeding, six by drunk driving, eight by driving on the wrong side of the road, and three by minors driving. Fifteen people died as a result of careless driving and the unexpected movement of dogs on the stretch.

Kumar further stated that the police are raising public awareness about road safety by holding programmes. ‘Recently T-20, a traffic awareness test app was also launched to bring awareness among the youth on road safety and traffic rules. Three short films were also released on road safety,’ he said, adding that the Traffic Police were using social media to reach out to individuals, particularly students, as schools and institutions were closed due to the pandemic.