Dharmendra reminisces Dilip Kumar on the sets of Indian Idol 12, gets teary eyed

Veteran Bollywood actor, Dharmendra is slated to appear on Indian Idol 12 with former actress Anita Raj. During the weekend’s episode, the singing reality show which is reaching its finale will pay tribute to the late legendary actor Dilip Kumar who passed away earlier this month.

The show’s creators posted a promotional clip on social media. In the video, Dharmendra, who had a strong relationship with Kumar, breaks down in tears when he remembers him from the performance. The actor talked about how he grew as an actor under Dilip Kumar’s tutelage when he first started his career in the industry. He has yet to come to grips with the death of the late actor.

The veteran actor shared: ‘Abhi hum sadme se ubhre nahi hain, mai to nahi ubra hu. Meri jaan the woh. Maine apni zindagi ki pehli film inhi ki dekhi thi. Aur inko dekh ke mujhe laga itna pyaara hai, mujhe laga mujhe bhi isi tarah industry mein pyaar mile…Meri hasrat thi aate hi inse mulaqat bhi ho. Wo pyar bhi bepanah milne laga mujhe, bahut pyar mila. (I am yet to overcome the loss of Dilip Kumar. He was very dear to me. The first film I saw in my life was a Dilip Kumar film. When I watched him, I also wanted to get similar love when I entered the industry, and I did. I got immense love in the film industry).’

He further said: ‘Dilip Sahab jitne azeem fankaar the usse bhi azeem insaan the. Mai to ye kahunga film industry ke is sitare se raushni chura kar maine apni hasrato ke diyo ki lau ko raushan kiya. Aaj bhi mai kehta hu, bahut mahaan artists hain lekin Dilip Sahab se badhkar mujhe kuch nazar nahi aata. Mai to bus shraddhanjali apni deta hu, unhein nivedit karta hu. Unhein jannat naseeb ho aur Saira ko uparwala himmat aur hausle de (Dilip Kumar was a great artist and an even greater human being. I would say I used his light to realise my own wishes and dreams. Now, I can just pay my tribute. May God grant him heaven, and may Saira Banu get the courage and strength to brave it all).’

On July 7, Dilip Kumar succumbed to death after a prolonged illness at a Mumbai hospital.