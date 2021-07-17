Gujarat extends night curfew in 8 cities, issues new guidelines

Gujarat: Gujarat has extended the COVID-induced night curfew for a further 12 days starting on Friday (July 16, 2021). The night curfew will now remain in effect from 10 pm to 6 am in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar and Junagadh until the morning of August 1.

An official said that the state government allowed the reopening of pools and water parks at 60 percent capacity as of July 20 as long as their staff received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by July 31.

‘Owners, managers, and staff of water parks will have to get inoculated by July 31,’ it added.

As of July 20, non-AC private and public transport buses will be allowed to operate at 100 percent capacity, and AC buses at 75 percent capacity and drivers and conductors will be required to take the first dose of COVID-19.

As part of the announcement made by Vijay Rupani on June 7, hotels, resorts-restaurants and water parks in the state have been exempted from fixed electricity charges for one year and these entities will only have to pay based on actual consumption.

With the addition of 39 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, the number of infections in Gujarat reached 8,24,423, a health official said. During the day, no new casualties were reported, and 70 patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the recovery count to 8,13,743, officials said. The state’s recovery rate improved to 98.70 percent and there are currently 606 active cases, seven of whom are in critical condition