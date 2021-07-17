Customer alert! SBI restricts the use of apps that cause loss of financial data

New Delhi: In a warning to its customers, the State Bank of India (SBI) cautioned them about cybercriminals. It is impossible to guarantee complete security when it comes to online transactions. Hackers are always looking for ways to break into people’s accounts and take their money.

In a tweet, the SBI warned customers to stay away from links that promise gifts or cash of any kind or look suspicious. SBI advised customers to avoid and not click on such links.

Additionally, it warned people not to download certain applications on their smartphones or computers that might promote phishing. You must check the authenticity, user reviews and comments of every app before installing it. Before downloading any financial app, it is important to conduct thorough research. Also, don’t share any personal information with them.

The bank also stated that KYC fraud is real and has spread across the country in a tweet. Customers were asked not to click on any link that required KYC updates.

As part of the scam, the fraudsters will pose as bank employees and send a message asking the customer to click on a link and update their personal information.

Whenever you come across such a link or scam, you can file a complaint at http://cybercrime.gov.in. The SBI will never contact a customer about changing their KYC information. Following that, do not share your phone number or confidential information with anyone.