Kerala lockdown to be relaxed for 3 days in view of Bakrid

Thiruvananthapuram: The COVID lockdown restrictions will be relaxed in the state from July 18-20 in honor of Bakrid, which falls on July 21. According to the state government, The state will have fewer restrictions on shops, allowing them to remain open past 8 pm for textiles, shoes, electronics, fancy items and jewelry.

Following government notification, this will apply to local bodies of A, B, and C categories.

LSG bodies have been reclassified based on the average (Test Positivity Rate (TPR) for the last seven days. LSGs in the ‘A’ category have a TPR of less than 6 percent, whereas those in the ‘B’ category have a TPR of 6-12 percent. The category ‘C’ includes LSGs with TPR between 12-18% and the category ‘D’ includes LSGs with TPR over 18%. At least 13,750 new COVID-19 cases and 130 deaths were reported in the southern state on Friday (July 16), bringing the infection total to 31,30,833 and the death toll to 15,155. Veena George, the state’s health minister, says 1,30,390 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours, with a test positivity rate of 10.55 percent.