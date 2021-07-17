Try these simple home remedies to remove dandruff

The most embarrassing thing that can happen when you’re dressed up for an interview or a formal dinner is a constant urge to scratch your scalp and know a cascade of white flakes will follow, on top of your jet black blazer. Dandruff is a medical problem that affects over half the adult population worldwide, regardless of gender, race, age or location.

Dandruff is a scalp condition caused by a fungus, Malassezia, which feeds on both sebum (the oily matter secreted by the sebaceous glands on our scalp) and dead skin cells. Although this microbe is a normal part of the scalp, it turns problematic when the fungus feeds on sebum, converting it to fatty acids that irritate the scalp. Also, this causes dryness and itching on the scalp, causing dead skin cells to accumulate into visible flakes. People’s sensitivity to these fatty acids determines whether they develop acute or mild dandruff.

Here are some natural remedies you may not have known about for dandruff:

1. Do not leave oil on your hair too long

The dermatologist from Delhi, Dr.Deepali Bhardwaj, says, “It is a myth that oiling your hair with dandruff is beneficial”. ‘In fact’, she affirms, ‘applying oil will cause more dandruff because oil is like a food source for Malazzesia, which causes dandruff.’ Oiling a dry, itchy scalp may sound like heaven, but letting it sit on your scalp longer may only exacerbate your dandruff condition.

2. Vinegar

The use of vinegar helps reduce itchy, dry skin, as well as kill fungus and bacteria that cause dandruff. The acidic content of vinegar is supremely beneficial for reducing flaking to a great extent. According to Dr.Deepali, ‘I apply a mixture of white vinegar and water to the scalp about half an hour before washing it.’

3. Baking Soda

Baking soda exfoliates your scalp gently without irritating it and removes dead skin cells. Exfoliation ensures that there is no buildup of flakes on your scalp that may cause dandruff to become more noticeable. According to Dr. Sirisha Singh, Medical Director and Consultant Dermatologist at The Skin Centre in New Delhi, ‘along with its exfoliation and anti-fungal properties, baking soda also soothes the scalp and reduces redness.’

Adding a little baking soda to your shampoo can give you its benefits.

4. Neem

As most of us know, neem extract is used in almost all skin medications because of its antibacterial and antifungal properties. Since dandruff is generally caused by a fungal infestation on the scalp, this age-old remedy for skin ailments just makes sense. Natural is always the best, but Dr. Sirisha Singh advises us to use a very diluted version of neem (neem boiled in water) for the scalp because a concentrated version may worsen irritation.

5. Tea Tree Oil

Anti-acne and anti-fungal medications both contain tea tree oil due to its exceptional ability to fight fungal and bacterial infections. Add a drop or two of tea tree oil to your shampoo, wash normally, and notice the results sitting in your own home!

6. Garlic

The pungent smell of the occasional garlic clove may be a turnoff for some, but its medicinal value cannot be underestimated. Garlic is immensely beneficial as an anti-fungal natural product and the benefits of raw or crushed garlic (avoid cooked garlic for treating medical conditions) have mesmerized man for centuries. For quick results, pound a clove or two of garlic and mix it with water after which you can apply it to your scalp. Do you smell it? You could always add ginger and honey!

7. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera isn’t only cooling, it also gently exfoliates the skin and has anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties. It is best to direct extract some aloe vera from its leaves. The gel is transparent, and it is thick and gummy. It can be applied directly to the scalp and then washed off with a medicated anti-dandruff shampoo. Dr. Sirisha also recommends this herb to calm down an irritated scalp and to provide relief from inflammation.

8. Neem Shampoo

This is the easiest solution for all dandruff problems. In case you don’t have the time or patience to do the above home remedies, or if you find them too messy to do at home, you can simply buy a neem-based shampoo from the nearest store. The antifungal and antibacterial properties of neem make the shampoo a great home remedy for dandruff. Washing your hair with neem shampoo 2-3 times per week will give you better results.

Get rid of dandruff naturally with these easy remedies!