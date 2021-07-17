IMD warns heavy rain in Jammu & Kashmir on July 18

Srinagar: On Saturday, the Jammu and Kashmir meteorological department issued a weather advisory warning of heavy rain from July 18 to July 21. In the advisory, the administration is advised to remain alert as heavy rains and flash floods can disrupt surface transportation.

The meteorological department has issued a forecast that warns of heavy rains and thunder in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the advisory, ‘Low and mid-level tropospheric winds from the north Arabian Sea will interact most with Easterly Winds (from Bay of Bengal) from 18th to 21st July.’

‘This system is expected to cause widespread heavy to very heavy rain, thunder with lightning in most places of Jammu from 19th-21st and moderate to heavy rain/thunder with lightning in many places of Kashmir division from 19th-21st,’ it states.

Among the possible impacts are:

1. The risk of flash flooding in J&K is moderate to high.

2. There will be temporary traffic disruptions in the Jammu-Srinagar, Srinagar-Leh, Doda-Kishtawar, and Mughal Road from 19th to 21st July, 2021.

3. Landslides and falling boulders at vulnerable locations.

4. Low-lying areas might experience waterlogging and minor flooding.

5. Agricultural and horticultural operations to be suspended during the above period.

The Meteorological department has written a letter with this advisory to both divisional commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir inferring them well in advance to remain careful to tackle the situation.