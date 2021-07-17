Petrol prices hiked

Thiruvananthapuram: Public sector oil companies hiked the price of petrol again on Saturday by 30 paise per litre.

Now petrol costs Rs 102.06 in Ernakulam and Rs 103.95 in Thiruvananthapuram. Diesel is priced at Rs 96.53 in Thiruvananthapuram.

The oil marketing companies have increased the price of fuels 41 times in the last 69 days.

Petrol prices have crossed Rs 100 per litre in several states including all major cities in the country. Ganganagar in Rajasthan has the highest selling fuel rate in India

States that have crossed the 100 rupee mark include Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bihar, Punjab, Ladakh, Sikkim and Puducherry.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and transportation charges.