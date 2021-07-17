Sonu Nigam reacts to marketing gimmicks of reality shows, ‘How will it work, if we always praise them?’

Mumbai: Former Indian Idol judge Sonu Nigam said that ‘always praising’ contestants on reality shows is counterproductive. The remarks come months after singer and radio host Amit Kumar claimed that when he appeared on Indian Idol 12 as a special judge, he was asked to praise the contestants.

Sonu Nigam, without mentioning any names, stated that contestants will not learn if judges do not give them honest feedback. He added that only praising them is similar to ‘spoil(ing)’ them.

Sonu told a leading daily, ‘As a judge, we are here to teach something to the contestants. We should provide honest feedback to the participants. Always praising them won’t do any good. Humesha wah wah karoge toh kaise hoga (how will it work, if you always praise them)? We aren’t here to spoil these kids. If we constantly praise the contestants, even they won’t be able to tell when they have performed well or not.’

Read also: Kerala govt amends Dowry Prohibition rule

Sonu added, however, that making mistakes on stage is ‘very natural’. ‘You cannot make everything perfect. Thoda flaws hai toh bhi chalega (It’s okay even if there are some flaws). The show is interesting because of these flaws. Some contestants are born talented, while others work hard and learn. A few instantly get success while a few of them shine later,’ he said.

Sonu had previously responded to the controversy surrounding Indian Idol 12 and defended Amit Kumar in a video posted on Instagram. He had said, ‘Seedhe aadmi hai, shareef aadmi hai, kuch bolte nahi hai, he has maintained a dignified silence. Uska aap log undue advantage le rahe hai (He is a simple and honest man, and undue advantage is being taken of his dignified silence).’ The media and the Indian Idol team have also been called on to get this issue resolved.