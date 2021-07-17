State government bans religious gatherings

Jaipur: The Rajasthan state government has banned all religious gatherings in the state. As per the notification issued by the state government, even the annual Mudiya Poono Mela will not be held this year. The update also added that the devotees will not be allowed to gather for the Chaturmas festival as well.

The state government also cancelled the Kanwar Yatra and imposed restrictions on prayers and public and religious places on the occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha.

The health department informed that 2,75,00,622 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the state, including 2,23,73,512 first doses and 51,27,110 second doses.