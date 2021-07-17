‘Stay home, stay safe’ seems to be Abu Dhabi’s safety mantra

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, along with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre has announced Covid-19 safety protocols to be observed while conducting social activities during Eid Al Adha.

The authorities had earlier reduced the capacity limits in restaurants and cafes and also restarted the national sterilization programme.

Also Read: Gulf country lifts entry ban for passengers from two countries

‘Extend Eid greetings and wishes using online communication platforms. Avoid social gatherings, and instead opt to interact with friends and family virtually,’ the authorities said in a statement.

‘Senior citizens, and those who suffering from chronic conditions should limit outings whenever possible. Avoid giving gifts, especially money to children. Send money digitally to avoid bank visits,’ the statement reads.