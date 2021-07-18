Airport authorities seized Rs 56 lakh worth narcotics hidden in a parcel

Chennai: Air Customs officials in Chennai discovered narcotics worth Rs 56 lakh hidden in a parcel arriving from Spain at the airport on Sunday (July 18).

During their inspection, the officials found two plastic pouches and a cardboard box with a greeting card inside it. There were 994 pink-colored pills called ‘Pink Punisher’ MDMA or Ecstasy tablets, valued at Rs 50 lakhs. Additionally, they found a greeting card that contained a plastic packet containing 249 LSD ‘Lysergic Acid Diethylamide’ stamps worth Rs 6 lakhs.

After searching the address of the parcel recipient, two people were arrested.

Read also: Covid-19 virus piggybacks only black carbon emission: Study

‘Customs teams from Chennai and Cuddalore searched the address of JMJ Motherland, near Auroville in Puducherry, where the parcel recipient lives. The police arrested two residents and searched their premises, discovering 5.5kg of Ganja (cannabis) worth Rs 2.5 lakhs. The Ganja was obtained from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh,’ the custom authority said in a statement.

‘Rubakmanikandan, 29, of Tirunelveli, a freelance mural artist and Loy Viegus, 28, who works at a chicken farm, was arrested for smuggling,’ it added.

Rajan Chaudhary, Commissioner, Chennai Air Customs, told the media that the seizure of more than 1,200 drug pills worth Rs 56 lakh was a significant breakthrough. Apart from the drugs that came in via postal parcel (from Spain), drugs were seized at the home of the suspects.