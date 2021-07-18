Arjun pens down a heart-warming note ‘They are special’, post ‘Dhaakad’ shoot wrap

While formally declaring his wrap-up from the project, Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal penned an emotional message and thanked the team for his forthcoming flick ‘Dhaakad.’ Rampal took to Instagram to share a series of behind-the-scenes photos with the cast and crew of ‘Dhaakad.’

‘It’s a wrap for me on #Dhaakad the feeling of sudden emptiness sinks in, as it does when you finish something that has been so close to you. The team, the crew, the memories I take are special,’ he wrote while sharing the pictures on Saturday.

Continuing with the message, Rampal apologized to his fans and followers for cropping up his first photo from the series, which also included the lead actor and his co-star Kangana Ranaut. ‘Sorry had to crop a pic with @kanganaranaut from the set as her look and mine can’t really be revealed yet, it was wonderful working with you. Agni is gonna set the screen on fire,’ the actor wrote.

He also went onto praise the Korean team for instructing and directing the action scene in the film, as well as his personal team, Budapest and Indian crew, also the hospitality staff. ‘@smaklai ty sire. @tetsuonagata love u. @dokkaebi530 @msjoeykim the whole Korean team for the fantastic action. The calmness and care. @sohamrockstrent @deepakmukut @krulz59 for taking such great care of me and my family. The whole team in Budapest, my personal team, the crew from India. @writish1 for the words. The hospitality at Marriott. Till we meet next have an awesome remaining shoot. Love, luck and thank you again. #wrapped #dhaakad #budapest,’ he added.

The film, which stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, features Arjun as the antagonist. It is directed by Razneesh Ghai and stars Saswata Chatterjee, who rose to fame with the role of Bob Biswas in ‘Kahaani.’