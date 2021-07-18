‘BJP and RSS are the threats to India’: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Lahore: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan launched severe criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during an election rally in Pak Occupied Kashmir. The Pakistani leader claimed that he is the brand ambassador of Kashmiri people.

‘BJP and RSS ideology posed the biggest threat to India itself because it (ideology) did not target the Muslims alone, but also the Sikhs, Christians and scheduled castes, whom it did not consider as equal citizens,’ said Khan.

Also Read: Cinema theatres, colleges to open from next week

‘Pakistan stands with the Kashmiris in their just struggle. I would keep on taking up the case of Kashmiris across the globe as their ‘ambassador and advocate,’ he further added.