Breaking news: Landslide in Mumbai’s Chembur, 11 killed

Mumbai: Due to a landslide, a wall collapsed onto some shanties in Chembur’s Bharat Nagar area in Mumbai on Sunday (July 18, 2021). The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) revealed that rescue operations are underway for people trapped in the mud. Over 16 people were rescued from debris of the collapsed wall in Chembur, according to Mumbai’s fire brigade.

Maharashtra | 11 people killed after a wall collapse on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, says National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Rescue operation is underway. pic.twitter.com/W24NJFWThU — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021