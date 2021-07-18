Bus Blast: China suspends hydroelectric project, terminates Pakistani workers

Beijing: Chinese firm, China Gezhouba Group Company (CGGC) has suspended the construction work of Dasu hydro project in northwestern Pakistan and also terminated all Pakistani workers. The Chinese company took this decision as 12 people including nine Chinese workers were killed in a bus blast.

Pakistani government has ordered investigation in the incident. China has sent a 15- member official team to investigate the matter along with Pakistani officials.

Meanwhile, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that Pakistan will ensure the safety of Chinese in the country. ‘It is our duty to protect the lives and property of the Chinese people here. The security of their people will be ensured,’ said Rasheed after talking to his Chinese counterpart.

Dasu hydroelectric project is a part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), as part of the Belt and Road Initiative of China. 65 billion US dollars worth project aimed at linking western China to the southern Pakistani port of Gwadar.