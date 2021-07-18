‘Correct the course before it is too late’: Speaker to President

Maldives: Maldivian Parliamentary Speaker and former President Mohamed Nasheed has urged Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih to implement strict action against religious extremism in the country. In a statement issued, the former President asked President Solih ‘correct-course before it is too late’.

‘When the conservative religious parties who are part of a political alliance with the government objected, the government withdrew support for its own Bill,’ Nasheed said in the statement.

The government headed by Solih has withdrawn its support to a bill criminalizing hate crime. The ruling Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) is witnessing internal conflicts over the policies of government mainly on corruption and religious extremism. Some party MPs support President Solih’s ‘restrained’ approach and others back Nasheed’s ‘bold’ ways.

Nasheed was severely injured on May 6 in a terror attack. He was targeted by radicals as he was extremely vocal against the jihadi and radical elements in the Maldives. He was heavily criticized by the radicals for his secular approach.